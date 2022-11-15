Ashley Park’s Holiday Collection Has Festive Staples You’ll Want To Wear All Year Round

We interviewed Ashley Park because we think you'll like her picks. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for Rent the Runway. The products featured from Ashley's Rent the Runway collaboration. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have a full closet and still feel like you have nothing to wear, you need to check out Rent the Runway. You can rent designer styles for special events or you can have a constantly rotating wardrobe if you have a yearlong membership. This is just what you need for an event-filled holiday season. Emily in Paris star Ashley Park collaborated with Rent the Runway to create her first clothing collaboration. She told E!, "The collection has a lot of stuff that people can have as a staple piece in their closet for those times when you're like 'Oh my gosh, I need something to wear for a nice dinner.'"

The Netflix star shared, "What I love is that these pieces deliver a head-turner moment, but they're also understated at the same time. I want people to feel like it's the holiday season without feeling cheesy, cliché, and overdone. I also want people to feel like they're in the spotlight and show them they can be glitz and glam while being chic, sleek, and sexy at the same time."

Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, the Ashley Park x RTR collection has the versatile pieces you need to look and feel your best this holiday season.