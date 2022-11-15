Zoë Kravitz Details Relationship With "Wonderful Human" and "Protector" Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has met her match with Channing Tatum.
The Batman actress recently reflected on what makes her relationship with the Magic Mike star work—and it has everything to do with the comfort she feels around him.
"He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told GQ on Nov. 15. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
The Big Little Lies alum, 33, who met Tatum, 42, on while working on her directorial debut Pussy Island—which he stars in—also noted that he was an important support system as she navigated her first feature.
"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever–he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.
Kravitz explained. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."
The pair confirmed their romance in October 2021 after being spotted holding hands while walking in New York City.
And as Kravitz has previously shared, when casting the movie, Tatum was her "first choice," even though they hadn't met yet. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz told WSJ Magazine in an Aug. interview. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."
Kravitz added that being able to collaborate with Tatum in a professional space was the catalyst to their deep bond.
"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she added. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."