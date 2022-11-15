Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys are finally here and we're thrilled for one of the music's biggest nights. See which of your favorite artists snagged nominations for this year's trophies.

By Kisha Forde Nov 15, 2022 5:13 PMTags
Watch: Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.

And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.

As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list:

photos
Grammys 2023: Reactions from the Nominees

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Easy on Me"- Adele

"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny

"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy

"Woman"- Doja Cat

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As it Was"- Harry Styles 

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 

HigherMichael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around...Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

EvergreenPentatonix

Thank You -Diana Ross

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Best Música Urbana Album: 

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex TapeMaluma

 

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y TiempoJorge Drexler

1940 CarmenMon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años SalvajesFito Paez

MotomamiRosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Abeja ReinaChiquis

Un Canto por México - El MusicalNatalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe)Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 ForajidoChristian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)Marco Antonio Solís

 

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Pa'lla VoyMarc Anthony

Quiero Verte FelizLa Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

LegendarioTito Nieves

Imágenes LatinasSpanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana IICarlos Vives

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.

 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RenaissanceBeyoncé
FragmentsBonobo
DiploDiplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
SurrenderRÜFÜS DU SOL

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

 

Best Instrumental Composition:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Between Dreaming And JoyJeff Coffin

Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck

BloozGrant Geissman

Jacob's LadderBrad Mehldau

Empire CentralSnarky Puppy

Best Rap Performance:

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

 

Best Opera Recording: 

Aucoin: Eurydice
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Best Alternative Music Performance:

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"King" - Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WEArcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In YouBig Thief

FossoraBjörk

Wet Leg Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance:

"Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé

"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Over" - Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface featuring Ella Mai

"Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé

"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

 

Best Music Video:

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Yet To Come" - BTS

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

 

Best Music Film:

Adele One Night Only

Our World - Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2

MotomamiRosalía 

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A BarnNeil Young & Crazy Horse

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best R&B Song:

"Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Operation FunkCory Henry

Gemini RightsSteve Lacy

DronesTerrace Martin

StarfruitMoonchild

Red BalloonTank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe)Chris Brown

Black Radio IIIRobert Glasper

CandydripLucky Daye

Watch The SunPJ Morton

Best Rap Album:

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance: 

"Beautiful" -  DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

"Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles 

The Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Song of the Year:

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Parkwood/Columbia

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire

"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright

"Falling" - Melissa Aldana

"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor

"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley

"Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows

 

Best Latin Jazz Album: 

Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra 

Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers

If You Will - Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval 

Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon

Best Reggae Album:

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

 

Best Global Music Performance: 

"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

 

Best Global Music Album:

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Shakura - Masa Tukami

 

Best Rock Song:

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

 

 

Record of the Year:

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

 

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Americana Performance:

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin

"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt 

 

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy

Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite

photos
2023 Grammy Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Best Classical Compendium:

Aspire

An Adoption Story

A Concert For Ukraine

The Lost Birds

 

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

"Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets" - Dover Quartet

"Musical Remembrances" - Neave Trio

"Perspectives" - Third Coast Percussion

"Shaw: Evergreen" - Attacca Quartet

"What Is American" - PUBLIQuartet

Best Choral Performance:

Bach: St. John Passion
Born
Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11

Bets Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

 

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian

Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers

 

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu 

Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani 

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath of the World - Doug Perkins

Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 - Gustavo Dudamel 

Eastman: Stay On It - Christopher Rountree

John Williams - The Beril Concert - John Williams

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper

 

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: 

"Abels: Isolation Variation" - Hailey Hahn

"Bach: The Art of Life" - Daniil Trifonov

"Beethoven: Diabelli Variations" - Mitsuko Uchida

"Letters for the Future" - Time For Three, Xian Chang, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

 

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Eden - Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev

How Do I Find You - Sasha Cooke, Kirill Kuzman

Okpebholo: Lord How Come Me Here? - Will Liverman, Paul Sanchez

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Mulhy - Nicholas Phan

Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renee Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Akiho: Ligneous Suite" - Andy Aikho

"Bermel: Intonations" - Derek Bermel

"Gubaidulina - The Wrath of God" - Sofia Gubaidulina

"Puts: Contact" - Kevin Puts

"Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved" - Carlos Simon

 

Best Country Solo Performance:

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In the Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osbourne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

 

Best Country Song:

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

"Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

 

Best Country Album:

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Best Rock Performance:

"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile 

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" - Turnstile

 

Best Metal Performance:

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" - Turnstile

 

Best Rock Album:

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best New Artist:

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Positive" - Erica Campbell

"When I Pray" - DOE

"Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

"The Better Benediction" - PJ Morton featuring Zarcardi Cortez

"Get Up" - Tye Tribbett

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

"God Really Loves Us" - Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

"So Good" - DOE

"For God Is With Us" - for King & Country & Hilary Scott

"Fear Is Not My Future" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

"Holy Forever" - Chris Tomlin

"Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)" - Phil Wickman

Best Gospel Album:

Die to Live- Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Clarity - DOE

Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New - Tye Tibbett

 

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Let's Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson

2:22 - Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymal - Tennesse State University Marching Band

 

Producer of the Year, Non Classical:

Boi-1da

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

 

Best Engineering Album, Non Classical:

Adolescence

Harry's House

Black Radio III

Chloe and the Next 20th Century 

Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording:

"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" - Purple Disco Machine

"Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" - Terry Hunter

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woodford

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Tej

Memories...Do Not Open - The Chainsmokers

Picturing the Invisible - Focus 1 - Jane Ira Bloom

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded WorldNidarosdomens JentekorTrondheimsolistene

 

Album of the Year:

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra - Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring - Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Perspectives - Third Coast Percussion

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded World - Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes - Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra

photos
2022 Grammys: History-Making Moments

Best Musical Theater Album:

Caroline, or Change

Into the Woods

MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live on Opening Night

A Strange Loop

 

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording:

Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me, Viola Davis

Music Is History, QuestLove

 

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:

Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm Jamal-Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy

You Will Be Somebody's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

