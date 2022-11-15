The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.

And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.

As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list: