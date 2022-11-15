The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.
The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.
And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.
As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list:
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Easy on Me"- Adele
"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny
"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy
"Woman"- Doja Cat
"About Damn Time"- Lizzo
"As it Was"- Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Higher - Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Thank You -Diana Ross
Best Música Urbana Album:
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Abeja Reina - Chiquis
Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
Legendario - Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Special - Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger
How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger
Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger
Best Instrumental Composition:
African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera
El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez
Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer
Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin
Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz - Grant Geissman
Jacob's Ladder - Brad Mehldau
Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rap Performance:
"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
Best Opera Recording:
Aucoin: Eurydice
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X
Best Alternative Music Performance:
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" - Big Thief
"King" - Florence + The Machine
"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg
"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album:
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance:
"Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra
"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface featuring Ella Mai
"Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé
"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
Best Music Video:
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Yet To Come" - BTS
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift
Best Music Film:
Adele One Night Only
Our World - Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Motomami - Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best R&B Song:
"Cuff It" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Drones - Terrace Martin
Starfruit - Moonchild
Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album:
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
Best Rap Album:
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA
"Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto
Best Rap Song:
"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Song of the Year:
"abcdefu" - GAYLE
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire
"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright
"Falling" - Melissa Aldana
"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor
"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley
"Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers
If You Will - Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval
Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon
Best Reggae Album:
The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted - Koffee
Scorcha - Sean Paul
Third Time's The Charm - Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance:
"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro
"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album:
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
Shakura - Masa Tukami
Best Rock Song:
"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" - Turnstile
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Record of the Year:
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
Best Bluegrass Album:
Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Americana Performance:
"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis
"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett
"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin
"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule
The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy
Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall
Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite
Best Classical Compendium:
Aspire
An Adoption Story
A Concert For Ukraine
The Lost Birds
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
"Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets" - Dover Quartet
"Musical Remembrances" - Neave Trio
"Perspectives" - Third Coast Percussion
"Shaw: Evergreen" - Attacca Quartet
"What Is American" - PUBLIQuartet
Best Choral Performance:
Bach: St. John Passion
Born
Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11
Bets Contemporary Blues Album:
Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland
Crown - Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper
Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album:
Spellbound - Judy Collins
Revealer - Madison Cunningham
The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian
Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan
Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani
Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky
Best Orchestral Performance:
Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath of the World - Doug Perkins
Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 - Gustavo Dudamel
Eastman: Stay On It - Christopher Rountree
John Williams - The Beril Concert - John Williams
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
"Abels: Isolation Variation" - Hailey Hahn
"Bach: The Art of Life" - Daniil Trifonov
"Beethoven: Diabelli Variations" - Mitsuko Uchida
"Letters for the Future" - Time For Three, Xian Chang, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Eden - Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev
How Do I Find You - Sasha Cooke, Kirill Kuzman
Okpebholo: Lord How Come Me Here? - Will Liverman, Paul Sanchez
Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Mulhy - Nicholas Phan
Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renee Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
"Akiho: Ligneous Suite" - Andy Aikho
"Bermel: Intonations" - Derek Bermel
"Gubaidulina - The Wrath of God" - Sofia Gubaidulina
"Puts: Contact" - Kevin Puts
"Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved" - Carlos Simon
Best Country Solo Performance:
"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In the Orange" - Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osbourne
"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Going Where The Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song:
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Doin' This" - Luke Combs
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift
"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert
"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson
"Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson
Best Country Album:
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best Rock Performance:
"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams
"Old Man" - Beck
"Wild Child" - The Black Keys
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Crawl!" - Idles
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
"Holiday" - Turnstile
Best Metal Performance:
"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost
"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth
"Kill or Be Killed" - Muse
"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
"Blackout" - Turnstile
Best Rock Album:
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon
Best New Artist:
Anitta
Latto
Omar Apollo
Maneskin
DOMi & JD Beck
Tobe Nwigwe
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
"Positive" - Erica Campbell
"When I Pray" - DOE
"Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
"The Better Benediction" - PJ Morton featuring Zarcardi Cortez
"Get Up" - Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
"God Really Loves Us" - Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music
"So Good" - DOE
"For God Is With Us" - for King & Country & Hilary Scott
"Fear Is Not My Future" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
"Holy Forever" - Chris Tomlin
"Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)" - Phil Wickman
Best Gospel Album:
Die to Live- Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard
Clarity - DOE
Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New - Tye Tibbett
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Let's Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio - Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson
2:22 - Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymal - Tennesse State University Marching Band
Producer of the Year, Non Classical:
Boi-1da
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Best Engineering Album, Non Classical:
Adolescence
Harry's House
Black Radio III
Chloe and the Next 20th Century
Wet Leg
Best Remixed Recording:
"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" - Purple Disco Machine
"Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" - Terry Hunter
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet
Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woodford
Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Tej
Memories...Do Not Open - The Chainsmokers
Picturing the Invisible - Focus 1 - Jane Ira Bloom
Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded World - Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene
Album of the Year:
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyonce
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra - Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring - Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Perspectives - Third Coast Percussion
Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded World - Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes - Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Musical Theater Album:
Caroline, or Change
Into the Woods
MJ the Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live on Opening Night
A Strange Loop
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording:
Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx
All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me, Viola Davis
Music Is History, QuestLove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:
Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm Jamal-Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy
You Will Be Somebody's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman