Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Have a Golden Mother-Daughter Date on the Red Carpet

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn were all smiles at the Nov. 14 premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles. See the sweet photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Watch: Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

No mystery here: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are the ultimate mother-daughter duo.

For the Los Angeles premiere of Kate's latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Nov. 14, the actress was accompanied by none other than her beloved mom on the red carpet. The two were all smiles while posing for pics, with Goldie wearing an all-black ensemble paired with a black coat sporting silver detail. Meanwhile, Kate opted for a full-length nude-colored gown, complete with gold and silver embellishments. 

Kate and Goldie's fun-filled mother-daughter date is just the latest of notable outings between the pair over the years. In fact, in 2018, the duo also attended that year's Screen Actors Guild Awards side-by-side with the two serving as presenters together for the first time. Although as they joked to E! News at the time, that wasn't exactly the first time they've teamed up to do just about anything together, of course.

"We've presented other things together," Goldie shared. "In the living room, we've presented dinners, birthday parties." 

But as the two noted, in addition to homing in on their quality time together on and off red carpets, they've learned more from each other than anyone could imagine.

"I feel so lucky and blessed," Kate gushed, in reference to her mom. "I think some of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness and that family is everything."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The two actresses weren't only ones serving up looks for the premiere. Keep reading to see all of the night's stars for yourself:

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Edward Norton
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Janelle Monae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Katherine Langford
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Kathryn Hahn
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Regé-Jean Page
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Brendan Hines
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Madison Bailey
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Drew Starkey
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Madelyn Cline
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Jessica Henwick
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Leslie Odom Jr.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Jamie Lee Curtis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kumail Nanjiani
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Natasha Lyonne
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Thora Birch
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Alexis Floyd

