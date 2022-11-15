Matthew McConaughey Shares NSFW Nude Photo In Honor of National Pickle Day

Watch : Matthew McConaughey May Be Running as Governor for Texas

Well, alright, alright, alright.

In celebration of National Pickle Day, Matthew McConaughey shared a NSFW nude throwback pic of himself holding a jar of pickles in front of an open fridge. Alongside the Nov. 14 photo—in which his back to the camera—shared to Instagram, the Gentlemen actor simply wrote that he was "pickled." And judging by fans' reaction to his photo almost baring all, there's no doubt that they were as well.

Noting the placement of the other condiments the actor stood in front of, one user commented, "To be that soy sauce." Added another, "If I didn't like pickles before, then I definitely do now." However, a few were able to see past the commotion and observe the shelves themselves instead, with a third adding, "I think I love this more because his fridge looks just like an average person's fridge."

It's worth noting that this isn't the only time that McConaughey has stripped down in front of the camera. Just two years ago, the actor bared all for his role in the thriller Serenity.