Len Goodman Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars After 17 Years

Tissues to the ballroom floor, please!

On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, head judge Len Goodman announced he will be leaving the dance competition series at the end of the season.

"While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness," Len said from the judges' table. "As this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars."

As many in the ballroom gasped in disbelief, Len explained his decision.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005," he said. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

Len's fellow judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba become visibly emotional as Len thanked them.

"I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family," he continued. "It's been such a wonderful experience for me. I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."