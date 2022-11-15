Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Time to pick out a pair of baby dancing shoes!
On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister.
The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months.
"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," Witney told Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. "I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"
Witney was immediately embraced by her partner Wayne Brady and fellow Dancing With the Stars pros including Emma Slater and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
In Jan. 2021, Witney shared that she had given birth to Leo—but revealed the delivery didn't exactly go as planned.
"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section...we are all healthy and well," she shared on Instagram. "We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"
Witney later shared that she was sick with COVID-19 when Leo was born. "It was really difficult, but I'm glad that we're past that," she told People that May. "I definitely was stressed."
The dancer, who married Carson on New Year's Day 2016, added that things were especially difficult at the time because her husband and in-laws were also sick with the virus. "It's just crazy how it worked out," she said, adding that the entire family has since made a recovery. "That's all that matters now."
The Emmy-nominated choreographer has been a consistent fixture near the top of the leaderboard with her partner Wayne.
She took home the Mirrorball trophy with the aforementioned Alfonso—who bragged "I've known this for a while!" after she made her big announcement—in season 19 back in 2014.
