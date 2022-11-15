Proof Love Is Blind’s Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Are Still Going Strong 4 Years Later

Watch : Love Is Blind: Zanab Addresses THOSE Deepti Comparisons

Love is blind—and still going strong—for Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

The couple, who met during season one of Love Is Blind and wed in 2018, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary Nov. 13.

Amber took the occasion to reflect on her life since meeting Barnett on the reality show. In a post to her Instagram, Amber shared a montage of pictures and clips of the many moments she and Barnett have shared together after crossing paths.

"Life 4 years ago VS life over the past 4 years to now," she wrote Nov. 13. "Just as much fun, but with a constant partner in crime."

Looking back on the unconventional way their love story began, Amber noted in her caption that she had a gut feeling it would work out.

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary @barnettisblind I wouldn't trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything."