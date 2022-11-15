Olivia Culpo Recalls Her Own "Traumatizing" Past Relationships Amid Sister Aurora's Breakup

Some things break your heart, but fix your vision.
Before Olivia Culpo found herself in a committed relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, the model experienced more than one heartbreak.
During the Nov. 14 episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia looked back on her dating history when discussing the relationship struggles between her sister Aurora Culpo and husband Mikey Bortone.
"I feel bad for Aurora because I think she doesn't believe that she could just be with somebody who just wants to be with her," Olivia said in her confessional. "That's how it's reading to me and that really, really breaks my heart because she deserves so much more."
Olivia continued, "I've been cheated on and lied to quite a bit in my past. Once the trust is broken, it's over. It's so hard to mend that relationship. I was put through hell and those were traumatizing experiences."
While Olivia didn't name any ex-boyfriends by name, she made it clear that her experience is a different situation from her sister's. Previously, Aurora dropped a shocking confession about her marriage.
"I made a rule with him, way back when, because I was so confident that nothing could ever come between what we had," Aurora shared in the Nov. 7 premiere. "Nothing would ever be as special as what we had. He was allowed to have one a year, like hook up with a random person."
When asked if Aurora had been granted a similar hall pass, she revealed, "No, only he did."
After much thought and consideration, Aurora confirmed her decision to move forward with a divorce. She immediately received support from her sisters.
"I'm very proud of you for creating the life that you want," Olivia said on the Nov. 14 episode. "We stand behind you. We don't want to see you in an uncomfortable situation and you deserve better."
The Culpo Sisters airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.