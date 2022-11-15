Read Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker’s Rockin’ Birthday Tributes to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'

Travis Barker doesn't have to ask "What's My Age Again" with birthday wishes pouring in from his wife and kids.

The Blink-182 drummer turned 47 on Nov. 14 and his wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated him with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a series of snaps showing her in a sexy black corset and her husband in a white tank top with fringe on the bottom and sparkly black pants. (See all the steamy pics here.)

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she captioned the photos."Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever."

The "All the Small Things" drummer replied, "My soulmate, I love you forever."

Travis' 19-year-old son, Landon Barker also posted an Instagram post for his dad's birthday.

"Happy birthday dad I love you so much," he wrote in his Instagram Stories. "You've been my rock since birth and I wouldn't be anywhere with out [sic] you. I love you T dog!"