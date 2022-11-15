Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Shares the Best Advice From Her Mom

Alex Cooper is sharing the words of wisdom from Mother Cooper.
"If she's talking to me about relationships, it's like, 'Do not lose yourself just to be with someone. Stay true to who you are,'" the Call Her Daddy host shared during an interview with E! News at the Baby2Baby gala red carpet. "I think that goes through to every other aspect whether that's job, friendship, life, career."
Alex continued, "It's like knowing yourself is the most important, because everyone around you is going to try to move you this way or that way. And if you know who you are you're going to be good to go."
Alex's mom Laurie Cooper, who is a psychologist, has made appearances on her daughter's Spotify podcast in the past, sharing words of wisdom with the listeners.
But Alex has also given her followers a multitude of advice, including some career pointers. Last year, the 28-year-old spoke with E! The Rundown's Erin Lim after landing a $60 million podcast deal to spill the details.
"I think anyone that is ever going into big business meetings, it's like, 'Alright, they're a human being, too. You're equal,'" Alex shared at the time. "Maybe not actually structurally at the company, but you should try to feel that way because then you will exude that."
Alex also explained that being direct in business meetings is the way to go, sharing, "Be completely silent and staring at someone is so f--king powerful. In business, I never knew that and then I finally started to do it and it's wild to be on Zooms with the CEOs and I'm saying things and I just shut the f--k up after I say my statement and stare at them and it's like, 'The floor is yours.'"
And a piece of advice that has also stuck with Alex? Trust your gut.
"I had an opportunity with someone that offered me significantly more money than Spotify and my gut, I was like, 'Nope, it's Spotify,'" she revealed. "Money at this point doesn't matter. Who is going to make this show the best show that it can be and continue to be?... Usually your gut is not wrong."