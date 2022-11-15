Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Shares the Best Advice From Her Mom

Watch : Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happing in 2023

Alex Cooper is sharing the words of wisdom from Mother Cooper.

"If she's talking to me about relationships, it's like, 'Do not lose yourself just to be with someone. Stay true to who you are,'" the Call Her Daddy host shared during an interview with E! News at the Baby2Baby gala red carpet. "I think that goes through to every other aspect whether that's job, friendship, life, career."

Alex continued, "It's like knowing yourself is the most important, because everyone around you is going to try to move you this way or that way. And if you know who you are you're going to be good to go."

Alex's mom Laurie Cooper, who is a psychologist, has made appearances on her daughter's Spotify podcast in the past, sharing words of wisdom with the listeners.

But Alex has also given her followers a multitude of advice, including some career pointers. Last year, the 28-year-old spoke with E! The Rundown's Erin Lim after landing a $60 million podcast deal to spill the details.