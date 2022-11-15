JoJo Fletcher Weighs in on Fellow Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel's Breakups

You can always count on the support of Bachelor Nation.
It hasn't been the easiest journey for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—who served as co-Bachelorettes during the franchise's 19th season—since they both got engaged on the show.
Gabby's engagement to Erich Schwer came to an end earlier this month, as E! News first reported. A source revealed it was Gabby who called things off with the 29-year-old New Jersey native after she "felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page."
Meanwhile, Rachel's engagement to Tino Franco didn't even make it past the After the Final Rose ceremony, which aired Sept. 20, where it was revealed that Tino had cheated on Rachel after the show had finished filming.
Now, a former Bachelorette is sending her condolences.
"It's always such a bummer when that doesn't work out," season 12 The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher exclusively told E! News. "Especially this soon, because I know right after the show you're on this high and it's such an amazing feeling. You're with this person and you can share your love."
JoJo, of course, knows what she's talking about. After all, she and Jordan Rodgers got engaged at the end of their season in 2016. The couple got married in May.
"It's also the hardest, most challenging time as a couple," JoJo, who announced Yelp's Home Trend Report for 2023 Nov. 15, revealed. "Obviously for us, but I assume for a lot of us going through it. It's the hardest year you'll ever have. So you really have to work at it."
While breakups are never easy, JoJo also urged Gabby and Rachel to look on the bright side, adding, "Now they're two single ladies and they can just go double date again."
While it wasn't a double date, Rachel recently revealed that she's already gotten back up on the horse.
"Well, obviously taking it slow," Rachel told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the Nov. 8 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "but I actually did go on a date last week."
While Rachel wouldn't reveal the mystery man's identity, she did say that he's not a member of Bachelor Nation and he "slid into the DMs."
"It did go well," she continued, "and there is a second date in the future."
Once Gabby is done competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, hopefully she can join them.