Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Thing About Her Baby Boy

Watch : Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans

Rihanna has got love (and babies) on the brain.

Six months after welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky, the star got sentimental about her first months of motherhood, calling her bundle of joy "the happiest baby."

"He's fun," she told British Vogue, as seen on TikTok, at her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show when asked her favorite thing about him. "No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

The couple welcomed their first child together back in May, four months after confirming the 34-year-old's pregnancy. The baby boy's name has not yet been publicly revealed.

Rihanna—who will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl—made her post-baby red carpet last month alongside her man at the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere. For the big night, the "Diamond" singer wore a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue detailing, pairing the futuristic look with long beige gloves and pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels. A$AP Rocky, 34, matched in a neutral oversized jacket and trousers, teamed with a black shirt.