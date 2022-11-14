Chloe Bailey’s Greatest Lesson on Dating Is an Anthem for All Girls

Chloe Bailey is happy to let the music do the talking.
Just last month, the 24-year-old released a new song "For the Night," which was inspired by her rumored relationship with Gunna. While Chloe will let the lyrics speak for themselves, she is sharing one of her biggest lessons about dating while in the public eye.
"I think something that I'm learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that."
Mic drop!
It's that honesty and transparency that has won over millions of fans. And while Chloe says her career in Hollywood is just getting started, she can't help but celebrate how far she has come.
After Chloe posted a photo of her younger self on social media, E! News wanted to ask what she would tell that girl with a big dream.
"I think I'd be pretty proud of myself," she said. "I am living out the dreams that I've always dreamed of and there was a specific moment where it hit me and then it went away again at the homecoming concert that I just did."
Chloe recalled singing "Cool People" as thousands of concertgoers lit up the sky with their camera phones. It reminded the Atlanta native that her previous dreams are now a reality.
"I have so much gratitude," she said. "Even though there are so many more goals that I want to hit and all of these things that I want to do, I think it's important to sit back sometimes and say everything that I dreamt of since I was a little girl, I'm making it happen now."
In addition to her success onstage, Chloe still makes it a priority to give back.
Ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, Chloe is partnering up with American Express to launch the Shop Small Soundtrack, an audio anthem available on TikTok's General Music Library for consumers to proudly share where they are shopping small this holiday season.
"This is near and dear to my heart especially around the holidays," Chloe said. "I think it's so important to support our communities and I was more than happy to partner with American Express on this, because I can support small businesses within the neighborhoods and communities that I grew up in, as well as make a fun song for people."