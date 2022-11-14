RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces Major Expansion: Find Out Where The Franchise Is Heading to Next

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Drag Race is sashaying into Asia.

The beloved drag competition series is expanding to include India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, E! News has learned.

RuPaul's Drag Race debuted stateside in 2009 and has since expanded to Drag Race Thailand, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España, Drag Race Italia, Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race France.

In addition, Drag Race Sweden and Drag Race Belgium have been announced. They are both expected to debut in 2023.

The new spin-offs will be a collaboration between World of Wonder, who produces Drag Race in the U.S., and third party agent O4 Media.

"It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia," World of Wonder founder Fenton Bailey said in a statement. "We know we are in great hands, and we are excited to be bringing Drag Race to audiences across Asia and sharing in the joy of all things drag!"