RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces Major Expansion: Find Out Where The Franchise Is Heading to Next

RuPaul's Drag Race is extending its global reach and we have one question: Can we get an amen up in here? Find out which countries the beloved franchise is heading to next.

Drag Race is sashaying into Asia.

The beloved drag competition series is expanding to include India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, E! News has learned.

RuPaul's Drag Race debuted stateside in 2009 and has since expanded to Drag Race ThailandRuPaul's Drag Race UKCanada's Drag RaceDrag Race HollandRuPaul's Drag Race Down UnderDrag Race España, Drag Race Italia, Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race France.

In addition, Drag Race Sweden and Drag Race Belgium have been announced. They are both expected to debut in 2023.

The new spin-offs will be a collaboration between World of Wonder, who produces Drag Race in the U.S., and third party agent O4 Media. 

"It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia," World of Wonder founder Fenton Bailey said in a statement. "We know we are in great hands, and we are excited to be bringing Drag Race to audiences across Asia and sharing in the joy of all things drag!"

Viewers across Asia will also be introduced to Secret Celebrity Drag Race, where celebs perform lip sync battles in full drag while keeping their identities hidden from the audience until they exit the show. 

The revamped version of Celebrity Drag Race aired in the U.S. earlier this year, with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean taking home the top prize and $100k for charity.

Despite all of the new additions, fans of the original franchise don't need to worry.

VH1 announced plans for the landmark 15th season of RuPaul's Drag Race—which will contain the series' historic 200th episode—in August.

"When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself—I just won't tell you where," host RuPaul said in a statement at the time. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."

The 15th season of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere sometime in 2023.

