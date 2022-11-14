Why Jenna Dewan Isn't Ruling Out a Courthouse Wedding With Steve Kazee

Watch : Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happing in 2023

Could wedding bells be on the not-too-distant horizon for Jenna Dewan?

All signs are pointing to yes, as the Step Up actress exclusively revealed to E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes that she and Steve Kazee are hoping to get married in 2023.

"I think that is our plan," Jenna said at the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12. "We are really instinctual people, so we just go with the flow."

While she didn't dive into the details on what they envision for their big day, she teased that they aren't ruling out a low-key ceremony. As the Superman & Louis star put it, "We might just hop up and go to the courthouse one day with two people and be done with it."

Whether the couple decides to tie the knot at the courthouse or create more grandiose plans, one thing is certain: Jenna's kids—Everly, 9, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, and Callum, 2, who she welcomed with Steve—will have special roles at the wedding.