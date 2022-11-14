Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those Photos of Her "Crying" Outside Cara Delevingne's House

Watch : Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED

Margot Robbie is speaking out over those viral crying photos.

Two months after paparazzi photographed her seemingly upset and appearing to sob outside pal Cara Delevingne's house, the actress is clarifying that she was "not crying" in the pics, sharing that they were simply snapped at an awkward moment.

"I had something in my eye," she explained in the December/January cover story of Vanity Fair, published Nov. 14. "I'm trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup and I couldn't get a hair outta my eye."

Margot admitted that after the photos went viral—and raised concerned about the status of her friendship with the supermodel—even her mother called to ask whether the BFFs were alright, which she replied, "Yes and yes."

The Barbie star also noted that the September photos of her weren't even taken at the model's house. Margo said she was "outside an Airbnb" that she was renting and "not at Cara's house," like the headlines implied.