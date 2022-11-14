Kate Winslet Donates $20,000 to Help Cover Energy Bill for 12-Year-Old Girl's Medical Care

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

Kate Winslet ensured one Scottish family will have heat over the holidays.

The Oscar winner recently came to the aid of the Scottish family who shared their experience with an enormous energy bill caused by the life-saving medical equipment needed to keep their daughter alive.

Kate donated £17,000 (around $20,000) to a GoFundMe set up by Carolynne Hunter, who explained in the post that her daughter Freya, 12, has cerebral palsy, among other health concerns, and needs to be on oxygen.

"Our journey as family has been very traumatic, Carolynne told the BBC on Nov.11. "And I just feel done at this point in my life."

After hearing about the Hunter family's struggles, the Titanic star donated enough to help pay their roughly $7,300 per year energy bill and have money left over for Freya's medical bills as well. As Carolynne noted in her post, Freya requires two nurses to manage her care. Recently, the family only heated Freya's room due to the rising cost of oil because of the war in Ukraine.