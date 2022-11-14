See Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty and More One Tree Hills Stars Together for Epic Reunion

See the One Tree Hill cast, including Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and Hilarie Burton Morgan back in action in this epic reunion.

By Vivian Kwarm Nov 14, 2022 10:04 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

The Tree Hill Ravens are a flock again.
 
The cast of One Tree Hill—including Chad Michael MurrayJames LaffertyHilarie Burton MorganBethany Joy LenzAustin NicholsShantel Van Santen, Robert BuckleyJana KramerAntwon TannerLee NorrisBarry CorbinBryan GreenbergStephen CollettiKate VoegeleTyler Hilton, and Bevin Prince—all came together for a very special reunion this weekend. The epic get together, which took place on Nov. 13, happened in Wilmington, North Carolina at Tric for the FWB Charity Events convention. 
 
The charity basketball event takes place annually to raise funds for people in need.

Some cast members commemorated the special reunion on social media, with Greenberg (who played Jake Jagielski on the hit series) uploading a photo with former co-stars Lafferty and Murray. He captioned the image, "Ravens on 3."

The one star noticeably absent was fan favorite Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis for five seasons on the hit show. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Bush explained her absence on her Nov. 11 Instagram stories, saying, "Whelp. Back at the doctor this am … To my dearest OTH family & Drama Queens fans, heartbroken to share that I am no longer able to attend the convention this weekend. I have been under the weather for the past few days and, with the surge in COVID-positive rates and RSV cases, I've been advised by my doctor to proceed with caution, and refrain from travel, so as to not potentially compromise my health or that of anyone else."

But you can catch the full cast anytime on Hulu as One Tree Hill is streaming now.

