See Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty and More One Tree Hills Stars Together for Epic Reunion

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

The Tree Hill Ravens are a flock again.



The cast of One Tree Hill—including Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Shantel Van Santen, Robert Buckley, Jana Kramer, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Barry Corbin, Bryan Greenberg, Stephen Colletti, Kate Voegele, Tyler Hilton, and Bevin Prince—all came together for a very special reunion this weekend. The epic get together, which took place on Nov. 13, happened in Wilmington, North Carolina at Tric for the FWB Charity Events convention.



The charity basketball event takes place annually to raise funds for people in need.

Some cast members commemorated the special reunion on social media, with Greenberg (who played Jake Jagielski on the hit series) uploading a photo with former co-stars Lafferty and Murray. He captioned the image, "Ravens on 3."

The one star noticeably absent was fan favorite Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis for five seasons on the hit show.