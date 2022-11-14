Abby De La Rosa Pens Message to Her and Nick Cannon's "Dearest" Newborn Baby Girl

Abby De La Rosa, who welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Nick Cannon days ago, shared a letter to her little girl. Read her message on welcoming Beautiful into their “wild” family.

By Kelly Gilmore Nov 14, 2022 9:58 PMTags
BabiesNick CannonCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

A beautiful message for her baby girl.

Abby De La Rosa penned a touching tribute to her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who she welcomed with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11.

"Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We've known you for 2 days now and I'm in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents," Abby wrote in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. "Not one single word can express the love we have for you."

Beautiful's arrival marks baby No. 3 between Abby and Nick. The pair also share 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion—who Abby noted are eager to meet their little sister.

"We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world," she added. "Your brothers can't wait to meet you (our family is wild but it's yours, no matter what)."

Abby's post was accompanied by photos of herself and Nick holding their newborn close in the hospital. And Abby was sure to shoutout Nick's affection for their daughter, writing, "You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it's been the sweetest thing He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved."

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

Nick responded to her post to say, "I love our family and I love you! Thank you for our beautiful blessing!"

Nick is also dad to 1-month-old Rise, 22-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" with Brittany Bell; 2-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; 4-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Earlier this month, model Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Nick. Alyssa and Nick's first child, son Zen, passed away in 2021 due to a brain tumor when he was 5 months old.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT/Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

John Aniston's Days of Our Lives Family Honors Him After Death

2
Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

3

How Angel and Nick Carter Are Honoring Brother Aaron's Memory

Back in September, Abby reflected on her life with Nick, noting on the Sept. 13 episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast, "Being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth."

As far as family goes, Abby feels strongly that their dynamic will not hurt their parenthood journey.

"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids," Abby continued. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"

Trending Stories

1

John Aniston's Days of Our Lives Family Honors Him After Death

2
Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

3

How Angel and Nick Carter Are Honoring Brother Aaron's Memory

4

Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Her Jewelry

5

Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Gasoline Fire

Latest News

Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Thing About Her Baby Boy

The 12 Best Lip Care Products to Get Hydrated Lips All Winter Long

Christina Applegate Tears Up During First Appearance Post MS Diagnosis

Roberta Flack Shares She Has ALS, Making It “Impossible” to Sing

Exclusive

The Truth About Gisele Bündchen's Relationship With Joaquim Valente

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Chloe Bailey’s Greatest Lesson on Dating Is an Anthem for All Girls