How Angel and Nick Carter Are Honoring Brother Aaron's Memory After His Death

Watch : How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Angel Carter and Nick Carter are ensuring Aaron Carter's legacy lives on.

Following the "I Want Candy" singer's Nov. 5 death, his siblings Angel and Nick have created a donation fund on his behalf to support the children's mental health organization, On Our Sleeves. In a statement to E! News, the Backstreet Boys member's rep, explained that the fund is a way to for Aaron's fans to pay their respects while helping others.



"For fans looking to pay tribute to the life of Aaron Carter, a donation page has been established in lieu of flowers that will benefit On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health, an organization that Nick Carter has long supported and serves as an Ambassador for," the statement read. "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."

The rep continued, "Gifts fund educational content, lesson plans for schools and activities for schools and organizations. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."