How Angel and Nick Carter Are Honoring Brother Aaron's Memory After His Death

Angel Carter and Nick Carter are ensuring Aaron Carter's legacy lives on.
Following the "I Want Candy" singer's Nov. 5 death, his siblings Angel and Nick have created a donation fund on his behalf to support the children's mental health organization, On Our Sleeves. In a statement to E! News, the Backstreet Boys member's rep, explained that the fund is a way to for Aaron's fans to pay their respects while helping others.
"For fans looking to pay tribute to the life of Aaron Carter, a donation page has been established in lieu of flowers that will benefit On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health, an organization that Nick Carter has long supported and serves as an Ambassador for," the statement read. "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."
The rep continued, "Gifts fund educational content, lesson plans for schools and activities for schools and organizations. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."
Aaron was found unresponsive at his Lancaster, Calif., home on Nov. 5. He was 34 years old. Following his sudden death, Nick and Angel have expressed their grief on social media. Angel, his twin sister, posted childhood photos of the two and sent a message to her late brother in the caption.
"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote. "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."
Nick, who was on tour with the Backstreet Boys in Europe at the time of Aaron's death, echoed his sister's sentiments in his own Nov. 6 post.
"My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the singer wrote alongside a series of photos of him and Aaron over the years. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
Nick added, "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."