Are JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Ready to Have Kids? She Says...

JoJo Fletcher's future with Jordan Rodgers is looking extra rosy.
The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony this past May, have talked about growing their family in the near future. But don't call it baby fever just yet, as JoJo exclusively told E! News that she's not putting pressure on herself to get pregnant. In fact, she said that she and Jordan are "fluid" about the topic of kids.
"It's gonna be one of those moments that happens when it happens," the former Bachelorette lead said. "There's days where we're like, 'We're good.' Then there are days where we're like, 'Oh my gosh, wouldn't it be great to have a little nugget running around—a mini me or mini you?'"
And while the couple is taking it day by day, JoJo shared a glimpse of when they hope to start their family.
"It's in the near future," she said about their timeline, "one to two years."
Admittedly, JoJo explained that she and Jordan are currently focused on remodeling their home. She confessed the process, which has taken two years so far, "has not been the easiest," especially since they carried on immediately after their honeymoon in Greece.
"Unfortunately, I jumped right into work mode and into a stressful environment," the 32-year-old pointed out. "That honeymoon feeling didn't last long."
Despite the challenges, JoJo noted that she and the 34-year-old have built such a strong foundation in their relationship that some of the stressors of remodeling are child's play.
"It's something we've enjoyed doing together with the highs and the lows," she said. "It's like every relationship, you just gotta work at it. There's moments where we're going to be 50/50. There's days where I'm emotionally drained and I can only give 20 percent and he does the other 80 percent."
JoJo, who teamed up with Yelp's Home Trend Report for 2023, offered insight into some of the elements she and the sports commentator are adding to their newly designed home.
"A big trend that we're seeing right now is limewashing, and that's one of the things that we're incorporating into our home," she revealed of the exterior finish that's known for adding a chalky, lived-in texture to surfaces. "It's such a unique, amazing technique that adds interest to a space."
And when the pair is at odds or feeling overwhelmed by their project, she explained that's their cue to take a break from it.
"Spending time away from work, away from your phones and putting your energy back into your relationship, it's something that you have to remind yourself to do," she revealed. "It's something that we continue to remind ourselves of and, honestly, how we've gone through the crazy two years of remodeling."
But there's no one else she'd rather do this with. And now that the two have finally tied the knot after getting engaged during JoJo's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, she said there's a feeling of security she's never had before.
"Knowing that you're married, it feels a little bit different, she shared. "You have that partner for life that's always going to be there for you."