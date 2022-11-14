Amy Adams Says Disenchanted Is a “Love Letter” to Enchanted

The actress, who is reprising her role as Giselle in the Disney sequel Disenchanted, is explaining what it means to her for audiences to still be invested in her character's story, 15 years after the film's original release.
"I'm grateful," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm really grateful. I still love it, and it's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others. I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters."
But Adams isn't the only Disenchanted star who found herself reflecting on the original film's legacy. Idina Menzel, who is reprising her role as Nancy, also got sentimental about the sequel coming to life.
"I understand it, because I see what a great movie it is and was," Menzel exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that was sort of an incremental thing. It started, people loved it, but through the years, I find that people love it even more, especially if they're just discovering it."
However, Disenchanted isn't just a repeat of the same old story fans know and love. This time around, naïve and joyful Giselle finds herself missing the magic of her animated home of Andalasia as she lives in the suburbs with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and stepdaughter Morgan (Gabby Baldacchino). But after wishing for a fairy tale with a magic wand, she finds herself in the role of evil stepmother, locking stepdaughter Morgan in her room and confronting local rival Malvina (Maya Rudolph), telling her, "You know there's only room for one villain in this town."
And if Nancy and Edward (James Marsden) can't stop the newly-wicked Giselle, she warns him that, "Everything Andalasian will die!"
Disenchanted hits Disney+ on Nov. 18.