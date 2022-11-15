How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations

Watch : Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Start the countdown to music's biggest night!

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15, just two days before 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

Though last year's big winner Silk Sonic will likely not receive any nods after, in their own words, "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdrawing their debut album from consideration, music fans can still expect some stiff competition at the ceremony given powerhouse artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele all released new music during the eligibility period.

This year's awards will also include five new categories, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance. There'll also be a special merit award for Best Song For Social Change.

So, how can you find out who's nominated? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 65th annual Grammy Awards and its nomination announcement.