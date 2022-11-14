Holiday Gifts for Moms: 15 Must-Haves from Coach, YSL, Our Place & More

Yes, we've done the impossible: We've compiled a list of practical, thoughtful, and cute gifts for moms that won't make them say "you shouldn't have."

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Moms, am I right? So often the thoughtful, loving, and caring people who brought us into the world, and would never threaten to take us out of it, not even when we snuck out on a weeknight and immediately backed into our dad's car. 

In all seriousness, moms are the amazing, endlessly helpful, and effortlessly giving people whose advice we rarely see as the right way until it's too late. But how do we cherish them in return, when they do so much for us? By getting them slippers again for the holidays? Or another mug with a photo of the family pet?

No. No longer. This year, we're getting moms the gifts that they deserve: Gifts as meaningful, wonderful, and impactful as they are. Gifts that won't make them say "You should have saved your money!" in a way that we know they definitely meant. 

Scroll on for our top choices for gifts for moms at the holidays this year. 

read
Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

Pour Les Femmes Square Neck Nightgown

Moms and nightgowns. They go hand in hand, right? So this year, upgrade hers with this elegant, full-length number from Pour Les Femmes.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Mint Terrycloth Robe

If she's set on nightgowns, there's always another classic option for moms: The bathrobe. This fluffy, shawl-collar robe is made from organic cotton, and one she'll luxuriate in year-round.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Katie Dean Jewelry Mama Necklace

For the mom with "mama" in her Instagram bio: This dainty "Mama" necklace from Katie Dean Jewelry.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Our Place x Selena Gomez Dinner at Selena's Bundle

For moms who still insist on hosting Thanksgiving, holiday parties, and cooking up a storm when you visit for an afternoon? This complete set of lightweight, colorful, and astonishingly easy to clean pans from the Our Place x Selena Gomez collaboration.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Theragun Mini Hand-Held Massage Gun

Plenty of parents carry the tension of parenting with them, no matter what. So this blush pink, take-everywhere Theragun device should help your mom target the knots and cramps caused by worrying about you too much. Um, I mean, commuting, and stuff.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

According to Slip, their pure silk pillowcase is "recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers and beauty experts" alike. Ideal for moms who value their beauty rest — and who deserve to be reminded that they deserve it!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Mint & Lily

This gold-plated cuff is inscribed with a thoughtful message. Not as obvious as a "Mama" necklace, it offers a subtle way for your mom to carry your love for her around, all day long.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Happy Place The Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket

Crafted from certified 100% organic cotton, this lightweight and cozy throw is perfect for snuggling up under, no matter the season.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jill & Ally Thanks Mom Candle

Nothing says "Thank you so much, Mom" like this spa-scented candle that literally says Thanks, Mom on the label. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Corkcicle Classic Canteen

Perfect for moms on the go who could do to upgrade their go-to thermos, the "original, colorfully cool" keeps drinks cold for 25 hours (!) and warm for 12 at a time.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Coach 1941 Black Carriage Tote

Treat mom to a luxe gift with this chic, classic carryall from Coach. Maybe ask your dad and sister to split it with you, though. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Opium By Yves Saint Laurent

Opium by YSL: The official scent of fancy moms worldwide. This 1.6 oz Eau de Parfum spray will keep you on their nice lists well beyond next season. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Cork Genius Genius Wine Set

Whether moms are hosting a book club night or just having dinner at home, this innovative (and surprisingly affordable!) wine opener are all they need to turn the relaxation up to 11.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Naturopathica Chill Chocolate Vine Stress Mask

"Featuring smoothing chocolate vine and moisturizing fair-trade cocoa butter," this nourishing mask "recharges stressed-out and fatigued skin." As for chocolate's rich, aromatherapeutic properties? Well, that's just a bonus.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Mom Self-Care Bath Set

This thoughtful kit includes everything a parent needs to pamper herself, plus the reminder that it came from someone who loves her very much.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Completed your holiday shopping early? Here are 60 self-care gifts we recommend for treating yourself in celebration.

