Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to "Serious Medical Emergency"

Jay Leno is reportedly under medical care after a scary incident over the weekend.
According to an email sent to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand, the former Tonight Show host had to cancel his plans to perform at the financial conference in Las Vegas Nov. 13 due to a health issue. "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email, obtained by People, read. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."
Leno later told Variety that he is suffering from burns. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
TMZ, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported on Nov. 14 that Leno is in a burn center after one of his cars "erupted into flames without warning."
E! News has reached out to reps for Leno and the conference and has not heard back.
Leno has been vocal in the past over his health, having been diagnosed with high cholesterol and a blockage in his heart in 2019.
He shared details of the scan of the blockage in a video that same year to help bring awareness and encourage others to eat healthy and get routine check-ups.
"We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don't realize high cholesterol — and if you've had a heart attack or stroke, you're increasing your risk for another one," he shared at the time. "It's like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure."
The 72-year-old revealed that he managed his cholesterol through medication along with a portable EKG device that monitors his heart rhythm in case of any irregular heartbeats. Leno also noted that despite not being "perfect," he stays away from cigarettes and alcohol.
"I'm not one of those guys. I don't run five miles a day and do all that kind of stuff," he said. "Hopefully I'm appealing to people who think like me, which is probably the majority of the population, who would like to do more but not if it sounds like kind of a pain. But this is not a pain, it's really simple. You go to the doctor, it's a quick visit, he can tell you what you need to do."
This post was updated on Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. PT with Jay Leno's statement.