One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.

"We're going through the drama from bow to stern," Andy teases in the preview, "the crew mess is on full display."

Speaking of onboard romances, Dave seemingly regrets his fling with chief stew Natasha Webb, who is noticeably absent from the trailer. "There's a lot of things I'm ashamed of," Dave says in the clip, "I've been called a bully, a psychopath, a stalker."

While Natasha did not join the reunion taping for a reason that will be announced during the upcoming episode, E! News can reveal she provides a twist by sending both video and written statements.