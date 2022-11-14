Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy's Holiday Picks Win the Mirrorball for Gift Giving

We interviewed Valentin Chmerkovskiy because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Val's brands, Dance with Me Dance and Dance & Co.. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A top item on Valentin Chmerkovskiy's holiday wish list is a Mirrorball Trophy. He is competing with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey on this season of Dancing With the Stars. In between dance rehearsals, the DWTS pro shared his holiday gift guide picks with E! readers.
"Make it personal, and don't be afraid to ask others for suggestions," Val advised holiday shoppers. The dad-to-be is looking forward to spending time with family this holiday season, remarking, "Family over everything. They're most important in life, so I always love being able to relax with the people that mean the most to me." That's why it's no surprise that Val's gift picks are family-oriented. His selections include picks inspired by his wife Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and some dance lessons with Val, Jenna, Val's brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd.
The DWTS semi-finals are live on November 14, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Disney+.
Val Chmerkovskiy Gift Picks
Alo Yoga Everyday Beanie
"Beanies are a staple in my wardrobe, and this unisex one from Alo is comfortable and at a great price point."
This beanie comes in black, grey, and bright green.
Brooks Brothers Camel Hair Polo Coat
"I love Brooks Brothers. The quality of their clothes are amazing and I really like their coats in particular. I feel more confident when wearing their stuff and think it is such a great gift staple for your wardrobe."
Theragun PRO
"As a dancer, we deal with a lot of aches, pains and soreness. I couldn't think of a better gift for other athletes. It's perfect!"
This massage gun has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Outfitters Vinyl Record Storage Shelf
"I never go anywhere without my music, in life or in the ballroom. This is perfect for any music lover or vinyl collector and makes for great additional storage."
This storage shelf comes in gold, grey, and black
Stokke Steps Bouncer
"We haven't even had our baby yet and already know he's going to love this."
Dance & Co. Subscription
"Anyone special in your life that wants to learn how to dance? Dance & Co is the perfect gift that gives you access to hundreds of dances classes and workouts. Created by my brother Maks and myself, you will also see my wife Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, my sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd and other incredible dancers."
Dance with Me Dance Lesson
"Nothing is more romantic than a special dance between loved ones and a private lesson is the perfect gift for a couple in love."
Val Chmerkovskiy Holiday Q&A
E!:What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
VC: We've been receiving a lot of incredible gifts as Jenna and I are having our first child together. While we haven't gotten to use everything just yet, we have been looking forward to putting everything together and waiting for our little guy to arrive so we can put it to good use.
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
VC: Candy, always!
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
VC: Gifts like a funny picture book or card game are always the best for white elephant.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
VC: Something simple for the home, like a charcuterie set or wine rack.
This charcuterie set has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pink Stork Pregnancy Flakes: Bath Salts with Pure Magnesium (Unscented)
E!:What are ideal gifts for a pregnant spouse?
VC: Anything to help them unwind, like a pregnancy-safe bath soak.
These pregnancy bath flakes have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
