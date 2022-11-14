John Aniston's Days of Our Lives Family Honors "Beloved" Actor After His Death

The Days of Our Lives cast is mourning the loss of one of their own: John Aniston.
Shortly after Jennifer Aniston confirmed her dad's death, the daytime TV show's official Twitter account shared a tribute dedicated to the actor.
"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," read a Nov. 14 tweet alongside a clip from the soap. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."
John played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death on Nov. 11.
In addition to Days of Our Lives, the Daytime Emmy Awards also sent their love to John by remembering his recent Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received earlier this year.
At the June event, the Friends alum paid tribute to her dad in a video message.
"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor," Jennifer said at the time. "Who also happens to be my dad."
She added, "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."