John Aniston's Days of Our Lives Family Honors "Beloved" Actor After His Death

The Days of Our Lives cast is mourning the loss of one of their own: John Aniston.

Shortly after Jennifer Aniston confirmed her dad's death, the daytime TV show's official Twitter account shared a tribute dedicated to the actor.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," read a Nov. 14 tweet alongside a clip from the soap. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."

John played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death on Nov. 11.