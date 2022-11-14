Idina Menzel Reveals What She Told Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Amid Wicked Filming

Idina Menzel has some wicked good advice for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
The Frozen actress, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked, revealed what she told Ariana and Cynthia after they were cast as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film adaptation. "Just always keeping in mind that what's underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved," Idina exclusively told E! News while promoting her new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? "That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world."
She also noted that she reminded the actresses to "think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it's like to be different but be beautiful and to own that."
Idina—who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba in 2003 opposite Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda—shared she has lots of love for the "Thank U, Next" singer and Harriet actress and added that she will always be there to support them.
"They don't need my help. They are so supremely talented," Idina confessed. "I just said, 'Look, if you're ever having a day and you need to kind of get back to what it's all about, I'm here if you want to talk, that's all.'"
Idina has always been rooting for the new witches of Oz. When the news of the Wicked casting first broke in 2021, she took to Instagram to share her feelings. "Congrats to two amazing women," the 51-year-old wrote at the time. "May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande."
Production is currently underway for the film which is set to be released in December 2024 with Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez being photographed on set in London Sept. 28.
A month later, Cynthia shared a snapshot of her and Ariana at rehearsals, captioning the Oct. 6 Instagram Story, "Somewhere in Oz. ILY @arianagrande."