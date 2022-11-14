Idina Menzel Reveals What She Told Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Amid Wicked Filming

Watch : Idina Menzel on Children's Book With Sister: "It Brought Me to Tears"

Idina Menzel has some wicked good advice for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Frozen actress, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked, revealed what she told Ariana and Cynthia after they were cast as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film adaptation. "Just always keeping in mind that what's underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved," Idina exclusively told E! News while promoting her new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? "That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world."

She also noted that she reminded the actresses to "think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it's like to be different but be beautiful and to own that."

Idina—who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba in 2003 opposite Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda—shared she has lots of love for the "Thank U, Next" singer and Harriet actress and added that she will always be there to support them.