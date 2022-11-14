Rihanna Wants Beyoncé to Walk in Her Next Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Watch : Rihanna Wants to See Beyonce in Her Savage X Fenty Panties

Fenty fans will be buzzing over this Rihanna news.

The "Umbrella" singer is no stranger to recruiting A-list celebs for her annual Savage x Fenty fashion shows. But when asked which superstar is her dream model for a future catwalk showcase, the Fenty designer revealed an equally iconic one-named performer is at the top of her list.

"Beyoncé," Rihanna exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 14 episode of E! News. "I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me."

Bey would join an already impressive list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Shayk. For her most recent 2022 show, which premiered on Prime Video on Nov. 9, RiRi also recruited famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu.

The Shang Chi star reflected on the "surreal" experience, telling E! News exclusively, "I was very honored to be asked and I would like the record to show that I did not demand to be shirtless. That was just the outfit that was presented to me, okay? I had no choice not to say yes."