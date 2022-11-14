Manchester United Speaks Out After "Betrayed" Cristiano Ronaldo Claims He's Being Forced Out

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Shares Name of Surviving Twin Daughter

Manchester United has entered the chat amid claims from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Nov. 13, a clip from the 37-year-old athlete's upcoming interview with Piers Morgan was released on social media, during which Ronaldo alleged that he's being forced out of the team.

As the teaser continues to make headlines, Manchester United released a statement on Nov. 14. "The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established," the team's message, posted on their website, began. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

In the teaser for the TalkTV tell-all, set to air over Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, Morgan asked Ronaldo—who returned to Manchester in 2021 for a two-year deal—if the team is "trying to force" him out, to which Ronaldo replied, "Yes. Not only the coach (Erik ten Hag) but the other two or three guys there around the club...I felt betrayed."