Proof Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Courtside NBA Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had their game faces on during their latest date night.
The couple showed their support for the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13 by watching the team take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.
Ashton and Mila were sitting courtside at the game with the No Strings Attached star wearing a fitting purple Lakers cap that highlighted his L.A pride. In addition to the cap, Ashton wore black pants and a black and gray flannel shirt. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress on the kept her look just as cozy and chic with a white v-neck sweater, flowy grey pants and white sneakers.
And the That '70s Show stars picked a good night to attend as their team ended up scoring a 116 to 103 victory.
Ashton, 44, and Mila, 39—who tied the knot back in 2015—have shown their love for all things sports throughout the course of their relationship.
Earlier this year, the parents of 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dimitri stepped out for a charity event at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where they participated in the Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament.
At the Aug. 8 event, which was hosted by Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw, Mila and Ashton went all in during the competition.
An eyewitness from the event exclusively told E! News that the actors "got super competitive and kept cheering each other on especially when they scored points."
"When they scored a big point, Ashton would pick Mila up and spin her in the air before kissing her," the insider added. "They also danced to Miley Cyrus' ‘Party in the USA' beforehand to get pumped."
Couples who play together, stay together!