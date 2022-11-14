Here’s What Brooklyn Beckham Wanted to Steal from Nicola Peltz’s Welcome to Chippendales Set

Brooklyn Beckham might be breaking out some Chippendales moves soon.
Nicola Peltz, who stars in Hulu's new thriller Welcome to Chippendales, is revealing how her hubby reacted to seeing those sexy stripper dances.
"He always was like, 'Can you send me videos of what's happening on that set?'" Peltz exclusively told E! News Nov. 3. "I was like, 'Okay, I'll try to sneak some in!'"
And according to Peltz, who plays murdered Playboy playmate Dorothy Stratten in the true crime TV show, her husband was actually jealous of the '80s-set series' fashion. Specifically, she noted a suit worn by co-star Dan Stevens, who plays Dorothy's husband and eventual murderer Paul Snider.
"Paul wore some suits that I showed Brooklyn—'cause we were taking pictures on-set—and he was like, 'Oh, that's a really cool suit,'" she shared. "It was like, this really '80s suit, and I was like, 'Okay, you should go for it!'"
The Bates Motel alum added that she wouldn't mind snagging some of the series' styles herself, saying that she "loved the way Dorothy dressed."
"I thought she always dressed classy but sexy," the 27-year-old actress noted. "She's just so beautiful."
Beckham got a lot of exposure to the show's on-set wardrobe, as Peltz explained that he brought her to set every single day.
And why, exactly, couldn't Peltz drive herself? Though it's "embarrassing," the star revealed that, like any true native New Yorker, she actually doesn't have a driver's license.
"I had to be on set everyday at 5 [a.m.], so he would wake up at 4 with me and take me," she shared. "He's the best."
Welcome to Chippendales premieres on Hulu Nov. 22.