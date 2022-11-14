Here’s What Brooklyn Beckham Wanted to Steal from Nicola Peltz’s Welcome to Chippendales Set

Watch : Nicola Peltz Gushes Over Marriage to Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham might be breaking out some Chippendales moves soon.

Nicola Peltz, who stars in Hulu's new thriller Welcome to Chippendales, is revealing how her hubby reacted to seeing those sexy stripper dances.

"He always was like, 'Can you send me videos of what's happening on that set?'" Peltz exclusively told E! News Nov. 3. "I was like, 'Okay, I'll try to sneak some in!'"

And according to Peltz, who plays murdered Playboy playmate Dorothy Stratten in the true crime TV show, her husband was actually jealous of the '80s-set series' fashion. Specifically, she noted a suit worn by co-star Dan Stevens, who plays Dorothy's husband and eventual murderer Paul Snider.

"Paul wore some suits that I showed Brooklyn—'cause we were taking pictures on-set—and he was like, 'Oh, that's a really cool suit,'" she shared. "It was like, this really '80s suit, and I was like, 'Okay, you should go for it!'"