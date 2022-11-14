Lupita Nyong'o Wants Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Lupita Nyong'o is already looking ahead at a third Black Panther movie.

And should Black Panther: Wakanda Forever get a follow-up film, the Oscar winner knows exactly who should join the star-studded cast—which already includes Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira.

As Lupita exclusively told Francesca Amiker on the Nov. 14 episode of E! News the one person she had in mind: "Idris Elba." As for why she picked the Hollywood hunk? "Why not?" she added, "Idris should be in everything."

The Luther star is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), however, appearing in several films across the franchise as Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) friend and protector of the Bifröst, Heimdall, most recently respiring the role for a post-credits cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Should Idris make the jump from Valhalla to Wakanda, he wouldn't be the first person to appear as two different characters in the MCU. Before she starred as Sersi in Eternals, Gemma Chan made her MCU debut as the Captain Marvel villain Minerva. Michelle Yeoh also made a brief appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 before appearing as Ying Nan in Shan-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.