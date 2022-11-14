Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for a no-fuss wallet that's just as cute as it is functional, Kate Spade has just what you need. There's a 24-hour flash sale on the Kate Spade Staci Medium Compartment Bi Fold Wallet. If you're shopping for a new wallet, you might as well get a good deal, right? Instead of paying $189, you can get this wallet for only $45. That's a 76% discount.
Unfortunately, you only have one day to get the Kate Spade Staci Medium Compartment Bi Fold Wallet at this price. It's a great wallet that's compact enough to fit in all your bags, even the small ones. Plus, it has enough storage for your credit cards, dollar bills, license, loose change, tickets, and anything else you need. It comes in five solid colors and there are three two-tone styles to choose from.
Get rid of your old, worn-out wallet and replace it with this one before the discount disappears. PS, these make great gifts too!
Kate Spade Staci Medium Compartment Bi Fold Wallet
This wallet is available in five solid colors and there are three two-tone styles on sale too.
If you want additional info before you add this wallet to your cart, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Staci Medium Compartment Bi Fold Wallet Reviews
A shopper gushed, "This is my favourite wallet from Kate spade. It had two bill fold pockets which help keep things organized. I love that the coin pocket has its own side and there are enough secret pockets throughout to hold receipts and loyalty cards. It is not too big either so it can fit in different size purses. My mom loved my wallet so much I gifted her none for Christmas and she hasn't stopped using hers either! I highly recommend this wallet."
Another said, "Perfection. I bought this a little over a month ago and it is absolutely perfect I love it."
Someone reviewed, "Good size wallet with lots of space! I like that it can snap shut to keep everything safe! I got black!"
"Super cute and easily fits in my crossbody. Love the different slots and the little coin purse," a Kate Spade shopper wrote.
"Love this wallet. Small enough to fit in most purses yet still roomy," a shopper said.
Someone else said, "Great wallet, just the right size!"
