Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Read the Friends alum's moving tribute to her "sweet papa."

By Jess Cohen Nov 14, 2022 3:14 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston.

The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

"I'll love you till the end of time," she concluded her post. "Don't forget to visit."

It was just five months ago that Jennifer, 53, honored her dad during the Daytime Emmys as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor," she said in a video message. "Who also happens to be my dad."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

"Gutted" Louis Tomlinson Sends Message to Fans After Breaking His Arm

2

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

3

Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California

In addition to Jennifer, John is survived by wife Sherry Rooney and their son Alex Aniston. John's ex-wife and Jennifer's mom Nancy Dow passed away in 2016.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

2

Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy

3

"Gutted" Louis Tomlinson Sends Message to Fans After Breaking His Arm

4

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

5
Exclusive

Lupita Nyong'o Wants Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Latest News

Manchester United Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo's Explosive Interview

Proof Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s NBA Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Exclusive

Lupita Nyong'o Wants Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Exclusive

Giada De Laurentiis Shares Food Hack for Serving Surprise Guests

Exclusive

How Brooklyn Beckham Proved He Supports Wife Nicola Peltz's New Show

Exclusive

Simon Cowell Makes Plea to Britney Spears to Rejoin Him on Reality TV

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45