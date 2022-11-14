Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy

Watch : Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs

Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift.

During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media.

"Man's trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift," Stormzy said in one video posted to his Instagram Stories. "I'm looking for Taylor Swift. Taylor, where you at? I want a selfie, Taylor."

In a follow-up video, the 29-year-old shared an exciting update, explaining, "Man's gonna meet Taylor!" Shortly after, Stormzy shared the evidence, dropping a sweet selfie of himself and Taylor smiling, with her holding a glass of wine. He captioned the post with happy tears and heart emojis.

The "Vossi Bop" rapper followed up the selfie by sharing his sweet reaction to meeting Taylor on his Instagram Stories, posting a pic of himself smiling and writing, "so happy!"