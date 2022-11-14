"Gutted" Louis Tomlinson Sends Message to Fans After Breaking His Arm

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Quizzed on 1D Fame

Louis Tomlinson's night changed in the most unexpected way.

After performing at New York City's Irving Plaza on Nov. 11, the One Direction star suffered a major injury to his arm. As Louis—who is currently promoting his new album Faith in the Future—shared in a message to fans on Twitter and Instagram Nov. 12, "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."

Alongside his note, Louis posted images of his X-rays, showing the fracture in his arm.

As a result of his injury, a "gutted" Louis announced that he's rescheduling an in-store signing that was set for this week, noting, "New dates will be announced very soon." The 30-year-old singer concluded his message by apologizing to fans for the scheduling change.

The following day, Louis returned to Twitter to gush, "The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easing the pain of my broken arm haha!"