16 Easy Holiday Craft Sets That the Whole Family Will Enjoy: Painting, Coloring, Beads, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to shop, decorate, socialize, and craft. If you and your loved ones enjoy painting, coloring, and creating, there are so many fun and affordable arts and crafts activities for kids (and parents) to enjoy for Christmas and Hanukkah. This is a great break from screen time and you can save your creations as a holiday keepsake for years to come.

Paint Christmas tree ornaments, make a snow globe, create your own nail polish or lip balm, decorate a menorah, or stitch a needlepoint for the holidays. If you're looking for some arts and crafts inspiration, here are some enjoyable recommendations.