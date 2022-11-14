Remi Bader is Back Again With a... Perfectly Curated Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Remi Bader because we think you'll like her picks. Remi earns commission from Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Remi Bader is universally known and loved for her genuine, charismatic and realistic TikTok hauls— so, you know you can fully trust her for fashion and beauty advice, even when it comes to gift ideas for the holiday season.

In honor of the oncoming holidays, Remi put together an Amazon gift guide full of cute and practical holiday inspiration that is not only perfect for gifting, but also for hosting. As a huge fan of all things self-care and fashion, her guide is especially fitting if you're shopping for a beauty buff or trendsetter. To let you in on some early holiday cheer, Remi shared a few of her favorite picks from her gift guide with E!— and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to add each of her recommendations to your cart.

Keep scrolling to shop Remi's holiday picks from Amazon. She definitely did not disappoint!