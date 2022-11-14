Remi Bader is Back Again With a... Perfectly Curated Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Remi Bader because we think you'll like her picks. Remi earns commission from Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Remi Bader is universally known and loved for her genuine, charismatic and realistic TikTok hauls— so, you know you can fully trust her for fashion and beauty advice, even when it comes to gift ideas for the holiday season.
In honor of the oncoming holidays, Remi put together an Amazon gift guide full of cute and practical holiday inspiration that is not only perfect for gifting, but also for hosting. As a huge fan of all things self-care and fashion, her guide is especially fitting if you're shopping for a beauty buff or trendsetter. To let you in on some early holiday cheer, Remi shared a few of her favorite picks from her gift guide with E!— and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to add each of her recommendations to your cart.
Keep scrolling to shop Remi's holiday picks from Amazon. She definitely did not disappoint!
OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub
"I'm a huge fan of self-care so of course I added my go-to wellness products to my Amazon Holiday Gift Guide," Remi says. "There's a reason OUAI is so popular! In addition to its hair products, I've been into the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, which smells amazing and serves as an exfoliant without being too rough on the skin."
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
"I have a tube in pretty much every single one of my bags," Remi raves about the Buxom plumping lip product. It's one of those fun products that every beauty buff would appreciate. "It comes in so many fun colors, and it's affordable, so it makes an excellent stocking stuffer."
Theragun Mini - Handheld Electric Massage Gun
"My must-have travel essential to round-out your wellness routine is the Theragun Mini," Remi shares. "It's like having a daily massage and works wonders at relieving tension."
For someone who is always working out or has muscle pain, the Theragun Mini will make a super useful gift they'll be thankful for.
The Drop Women's Hank Vegan Leather Square Neck Mini Dress
"Holiday fashion is a must," Remi states. "Whether the person you're shopping for needs a faux leather moment or is looking for something chic, I'm loving this vegan leather mini dress from The Drop. The square neckline and length give you a flattering fit to look and feel fabulous during holiday celebrations."
If you're going to take holiday fashion advice from anyone, let it be Remi!
Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw 4pcs Set - 16oz
"If you're hosting this holiday season, grab yourself some of these Drinking Glasses from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide that are all over TikTok," Remi suggests. "I love the shape and the glass straws that come in this set, along with the straw cleaners that make them super easy to wash and reuse."
NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Ocean Mist & Sea Salt, 5.9 fl. oz.
"If you're going to have guests over, you'll need a NEST Reed Diffuser to make your home smell nice," Remi bestows upon us some more holiday hosting product recommendations. "My favorite fragrance is the Ocean Mist & Sea Salt – it will nicely carry throughout your home!"
