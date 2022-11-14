The 10 Top-Rated, Easy-to-Use Hair Products for Root Touch-Ups and Grey Coverage in Between Salon Visits

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hair maintenance can be expensive and time-consuming. And, unfortunately, your salon visits (and hair care budget) don't always line up with the other events on your calendar. If you want a solution for grown-out highlights or grey hair, there are so many affordable products that you can use in between salon visits. A lot of these products are also great if you want to create the appearance of a fuller hairline, beard, or mustache.

There are so many options to choose from, including spray-on solutions, root touch-up powders, and easy-to-use sticks. Here's a breakdown of the top-rated picks, sorted by category.