Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host the 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Marriage News

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Newlyweds Taika Waititi and Rita Ora took center stage this weekend for a glamourous date night.

On Nov. 13, the two co-hosted the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. It marked the first time the couple has worked together, as well as the first joint celebrity appearance for the pair since a source confirmed to E! News in August that they got married.

"Thank you for doing this with me, Taika," Rita told the Thor: Love and Thunder onstage at the EMAs, to which he responded jokingly, "Thank you for bringing me!"

Taika and Rita first sparked romance rumors in 2021, when the two were spotted looking cozy in one of her Instagram posts. Later that August, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Suicide Squad 2. They have since attended a few celebrity events together, including a screening of Thor: Love and Thunder in London in July, a month before E! News confirmed the news of their marriage.