Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host the 2022 MTV EMAs Months After Marriage News

Newlyweds Taika Waititi and Rita Ora took center stage this weekend for a glamourous date night.
On Nov. 13, the two co-hosted the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. It marked the first time the couple has worked together, as well as the first joint celebrity appearance for the pair since a source confirmed to E! News in August that they got married.
"Thank you for doing this with me, Taika," Rita told the Thor: Love and Thunder onstage at the EMAs, to which he responded jokingly, "Thank you for bringing me!"
Taika and Rita first sparked romance rumors in 2021, when the two were spotted looking cozy in one of her Instagram posts. Later that August, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Suicide Squad 2. They have since attended a few celebrity events together, including a screening of Thor: Love and Thunder in London in July, a month before E! News confirmed the news of their marriage.
The two have not discussed their wedding—which was small, according to multiple reports. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this month, Rita referred to Taika as her "partner" and discussed their MTV EMAs co-hosting gig.
"It's just nice to be able to do something fun with someone that is like, my favorite person," she said. "We're just the same person. It's just nice to find someone that you can sort of have fun with and work with and respect and we respect each other's work. It's nice to have space, but also be together at the same time."
Rita also gushed about Taika and their relationship on the Greatest Night Ever podcast this past September. She called the director a "lovely" person, adding, in a singsong voice, "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love. Amen!"
The "Your Song" singer cited her parents' decades-long marriage as inspiration, saying, "For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I'm really happy I did."
She added, "I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!"
