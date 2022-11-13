Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Turn Heads With Chic Styles at Baby2Baby Gala

Watch : Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a stylish family night out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the SKIMS founder received a special honor.

Kim wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga cut-out gown with a long train and bow accents to the event, which took place Nov. 12 in West Hollywood and was presented by Paul Mitchell. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a custom black, backless halter gown by Loewe. The sisters were joined by their mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown.

At the Baby2Baby Gala, Tyler Perry presented Kim with the Giving Tree Award for her longtime commitment to helping children in need.

"As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine," she said in her speech. "Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better, especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials."