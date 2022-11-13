Ulta Hello Holidays Sale: Save Up to 50% On Tarte, MAC, Drybar, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's a great time to be a beauty product enthusiast! There's a major sale happening at Ulta right now. Get major discounts on skincare, makeup, hair products, and more during the Ulta Hello Holidays Sale. Depending on which products you buy, you can save up to 50%.
Here's a breakdown of the best deals from the Ulta sale.
- 40% Off Select Benefit Cosmetics
- 30% Off T3
- 40% Off Bobbi Brown
- 40% Off Lancome Mascara
- Buy 1 Tarte Mini, Get 1 Free
- 40% Off Milani
- 40% Off Ofra Cosmetics
- 40% Off Covergirl
- 50% Off IT Brushes for Ulta
- 25% Off Morphe
- 30% Off St. Tropez
- 30% Off DHC
- 30% Off The Body Shop
- 30% Off Clinique Moisturizers
- 30% Off Baby Foot
- 30% Off Perricone MD
- 30% Off Soap & Glory
- 30% Off Peach & Lily
- 30% Off Sexy Hair
- 30% Off Real Techniques
- 30% Off L'oréal
- 30% Off Conair and iHome
- 30% Off Kiss
- 30% Off Ardell
- 20% Off Sand & Sky
- 20% Off Bondi Boost
- Maybelline 2 Mascaras for $20
Ulta Hello Holidays Sale
Shop the top deals from Tarte, MAC, Drybar, and more during the Ulta Hello Holidays Sale.
While you're shopping, check out these holiday gift ideas from Kardashian-Jenner brands.