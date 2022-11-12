Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her sixth birthday at a Kardashian-Jenner family party. The theme: Butterflies. Check out photos from the lavish event.

Dream Kardashian's birthday party will send your heart aflutter.

On Nov. 12, Rob Kardashian's daughter celebrated turning 6 at a lavish Kardashian-Jenner family party held at one of the family's homes. The theme: Butterflies.

"Welcome to Dreamy's butterfly sixth birthday extravaganza," her aunt Khloe Kardashian said in an Instagram video, showcasing the entrance to the mansion adorned with a pastel pink balloon arch and hanging pink and purple butterfly cut-outs.

Inside the home, a pink and purple balloon tunnel, also decorated with paper butterflies, was set up in the foyer.

Dream wore a pink butterfly-print tank top and matching mini skirt, paired with white sneakers. She also sported butterfly earrings—a birthday gift from her "Lovie," Kris Jenner.

Dream was spotted playing with her BFF, Khloe's daughter, True Thompson. The 4-year-old wore a short-sleeve Fendi top and matching mini skirt, paired with pink Doc Martins. The two had fun doing arts and crafts and making slime at the party. Guests also enjoyed sweet treats, including snow cones and a three-layer, butterfly-themed birthday cake.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Dream turned 6 two days before the party. Rob, who rarely publishes content on social media or appears in his family's posts or TV show, The Kardashians, shared a tribute to his daughter on his Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl," he wrote Nov. 10, alongside a pic of Dream inside a dinosaur egg prop. "Daddy will always love you."

See photos from Dream's birthday party below:

Welcome to Dream's Party

Butterflies everywhere!

Let the Fun Begin

Make yourself comfortable.

Happy Birthday Dream

Bubbles, bubbles everywhere.

Hi Lovie

Dream and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson appear with Kris Jenner.

Mix It Up

The birthday girl mixes some slime.

Birthday Girl

Dream talks to Khloe Kardashian, who is filming her.

Dream & Her Lovie

Dream notes her grandma Kris Jenner gifted her her butterfly birthday earrings.

True's Artwork

True Thompson, artist at work.

Arts & Crafts

Feeling crafty.

So Much Fun

True Thompson enjoys making yellow slime.

Glitter Time

Can't have too much sparkle.

Butterfly Birthday Cake

Yum!

Dream & True Thompson

The two dance together.

Dancing Queen

Go True Thompson!

