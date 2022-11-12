High School Musical Cast Members Reunite in Paris

Watch : Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise

They're still all in this together!

This week, several High School Musical alums reunited at the Dream It Convention in Paris. In a photo posted to director Kenny Ortega's Instagram page Nov. 12, female lead Vanessa Hudgens poses with former co-stars Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson and Lucas Grabe. With the snap, the filmmaker included the hashtag, "#hsmforever."

Drew Seeley—who provided the singing voice for Zac Efron's character Troy Bolton—also posted an Instagram pic with the four actors and Kenny at the event, writing "Like no time has passed. #HSM reunion in Paris."

Fans went wild in the comments over the nostalgic get-together, with one fan writing, "Okay, now I'm freaking out!" and another commenting, "This is so epic! It's amazing to see you guys together after all these years."

This is hardly the first time the original gang has gotten back together. Back in 2020, most of the cast, including Vanessa, Lucas, Corbin, Monique Coleman and Ashley Tisdale, had a reunion on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably absent: Zac.