Josie Maran 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $440 Worth of Products for Just $90

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fall is in full swing, temperatures are cooling down, and hydration is the name of the game. Indulge with the intensely hydrating products that your skin deserves from Josie Maran. Josie Maran has highly effective products that make my skin unbelievably soft. That's why I'm always on the hunt for great deals from Josie Maran. Whether you're holiday shopping or if you just want to treat yourself, there's a 24-hour flash deal that you need to check out.
QVC has two mega-size versions of bestselling Josie Maran products: the Argan Milk Serum and the Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. If you bought these products separately, it would be quite the splurge with a $440 price tag. However, you can get this skincare bundle for just $90 today only. That's an 80% discount.
The Josie Maran Argan Milk Serum quickly absorbs into my skin to deliver an immediate, intense dose of hydration. The Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is made with 100% pure argan oil. It is super-hydrating, without feeling heavy or greasy on my skin. This value set has this lotion with an easy-to-use pump and there are several options to choose from— Unscented, Vanilla Bean, Vanilla Almond, or Berry Bliss.
Stock up on these super-sized products or give your loved ones the gift of hydration before this deal disappears.
Josie Maran 80% Discount
Josie Maran Mega-Size Milk & Body Butter 2pc Be & Give Love Holiday Box Set
Hydrate your skin with this supersized Josie Maran skincare bundle Choose from Unscented, Vanilla Bean, Vanilla Almond, or Berry Bliss scents.
Do you need additional info before adding this bundle to your cart? Check out these customer reviews.
Josie Maran Argan Milk Serum Reviews
A shopper admitted, "Given the lightweight consistency of this serum, I was surprised at how incredibly nourishing and moisturizing it is. My skin drinks it up & I love that there is no greasy feel to it. I discovered it after hugging someone and noticing how incredibly soft her shoulders were. She gifted me a bottle and I've been hooked ever since. I just wish it came in a bigger bottle. I go through one bottle a month with daily use."
Another reviewed, "Josie's Argan Milk products are beauty items that I actually see visual improvements in my skin. I always have a backup because I don't want to be without this product. Her products have improved my 72 year old skin ... Josie, where have you been all my life?"
Someone else wrote, "This by far is my favorite body lotion. The only body lotion I have tried that gives all day hydration. I no longer feel the need to apply lotion a couple of times a day! This is perfect!"
"I can't thank Josie Maran enough for making the products that she makes!! I have a Hashimoto's disease which causes my skin to have flareups sometimes breakouts sometimes dryness sometimes peeling crazy things happen. The only thing that helps it go away is this product right here all I can say is thank you Josie for doing what you do," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter Reviews
"I've been in love with your body butter from day one. It is a luxury I indulge myself with couple times a year. I have Scleroderma. I think this body butter is what we with this incurable disease need. So thank you," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.
Another customer wrote, "Love this cream. It makes my dry skin beautiful again. I can't be without it."
Someone shared, "I have seen this product on QVC, but was reluctant to try it. I normally purchase a different brand that is a little cheaper. I threw caution to the wind and ordered it. I absolutely love it. It smells fabulous, and the hydration is off the charts. I could actually feel the softness of my skin for 24 hours. The body cream is quite luxurious and itRead more about review stating Happy in ohio brought a supple, softness to my whole body. I'm a fan."
A loyal shopper said, "Josie's products are the only thing that has smoothed out my eczema! My skin and nose are very sensitive. The scent is so subtle and the lotion calms my skin. I use this after showering with her sugar scrub and I am smooth for 24 hours a day! It absorbs quickly and isn't greasy. No more breakouts from harsh chemicals. Thank you for making this."
Another customer reviewed, "I got a josie kit for my birthday a few years ago and had no clue what it was. Fell in love with all her products. Gave all my other products away and her products are all I use! Love, love,love!"
