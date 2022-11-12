Josie Maran 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $440 Worth of Products for Just $90

Do you need additional info before adding this bundle to your cart? Check out these customer reviews.

Josie Maran Argan Milk Serum Reviews

A shopper admitted, "Given the lightweight consistency of this serum, I was surprised at how incredibly nourishing and moisturizing it is. My skin drinks it up & I love that there is no greasy feel to it. I discovered it after hugging someone and noticing how incredibly soft her shoulders were. She gifted me a bottle and I've been hooked ever since. I just wish it came in a bigger bottle. I go through one bottle a month with daily use."

Another reviewed, "Josie's Argan Milk products are beauty items that I actually see visual improvements in my skin. I always have a backup because I don't want to be without this product. Her products have improved my 72 year old skin ... Josie, where have you been all my life?"

Someone else wrote, "This by far is my favorite body lotion. The only body lotion I have tried that gives all day hydration. I no longer feel the need to apply lotion a couple of times a day! This is perfect!"

"I can't thank Josie Maran enough for making the products that she makes!! I have a Hashimoto's disease which causes my skin to have flareups sometimes breakouts sometimes dryness sometimes peeling crazy things happen. The only thing that helps it go away is this product right here all I can say is thank you Josie for doing what you do," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter Reviews

"I've been in love with your body butter from day one. It is a luxury I indulge myself with couple times a year. I have Scleroderma. I think this body butter is what we with this incurable disease need. So thank you," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.

Another customer wrote, "Love this cream. It makes my dry skin beautiful again. I can't be without it."

Someone shared, "I have seen this product on QVC, but was reluctant to try it. I normally purchase a different brand that is a little cheaper. I threw caution to the wind and ordered it. I absolutely love it. It smells fabulous, and the hydration is off the charts. I could actually feel the softness of my skin for 24 hours. The body cream is quite luxurious and itRead more about review stating Happy in ohio brought a supple, softness to my whole body. I'm a fan."

A loyal shopper said, "Josie's products are the only thing that has smoothed out my eczema! My skin and nose are very sensitive. The scent is so subtle and the lotion calms my skin. I use this after showering with her sugar scrub and I am smooth for 24 hours a day! It absorbs quickly and isn't greasy. No more breakouts from harsh chemicals. Thank you for making this."

Another customer reviewed, "I got a josie kit for my birthday a few years ago and had no clue what it was. Fell in love with all her products. Gave all my other products away and her products are all I use! Love, love,love!"

