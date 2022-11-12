Cardi B and Quavo Honor Takeoff With Moving Tributes After Rapper's Celebration of Life

Watch : Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Hours after Takeoff's celebration of life, Cardi B —as well as his uncle and bandmate Quavo—penned tributes to the late star.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston Nov. 1. He was 28. Takeoff is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, which is also made up of Quavo and his cousin, Offset, who is Cardi B's husband. They all attended the late rapper's memorial, a massive, star-studded celebration of life event, at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Nov. 11.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi wrote on Instagram hours later. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."