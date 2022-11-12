Takeoff Honored During Celebration of Life in Atlanta

Just over a week after Takeoff's death at 28, the Migos rapper's loved ones gathered in Atlanta at a memorial event to honor his memory. Get all the details on the celebration of life below.

Takeoff's fans, friends and family members have come together to honor his legacy.

On Nov. 11, ten days after the 28-year-old Migos rapper died in a fatal shooting in Houston, his loved ones and thousands of fans gathered at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a celebration of life. Takeoff's uncle Quavo—who was by his side the night he passedand his cousin Offset, his bandmates, both spoke at the ceremony.

"I love you, dog," Offset said at the event, according to CNN. "I love you."

He told the crowd he hasn't been able to sleep or eat since Takeoff's death and that every time he dozes off, he wakes up hoping the shooting was a terrible dream, according to the outlet. He said, "I wish we could laugh again."

He added that Migos changed the future of music, adding, "You did that, Take."

The memorial event featured a gospel choir, a stage covered in white roses, aerial silk dancers wearing angel outfits and an infinity symbol with Takeoff's signature rocket emblem at its center, the outlet reported. Justin BieberChloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams all performed, while Drake gave a eulogy.

As previously confirmed by authorities, Takeoff and Quavo were at a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in the early hours of Nov. 1. Shortly after the party ended, police said, an argument occurred that led to the shooting. After authorities arrived, Takeoff—born Kirsnick Khari Ball—was pronounced dead at the scene.

While authorities investigate the tragedy, Takeoff's inner circle continues to mourn his death.

"Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul," the artist's attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to E! News. "He will be greatly missed now and always."

